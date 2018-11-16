$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Worldpay Inc (WP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Worldpay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Worldpay reported sales of $568.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Worldpay stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,324 shares of company stock worth $12,695,256. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the third quarter worth $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Worldpay in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

