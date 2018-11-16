$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $718,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,472 shares of company stock worth $1,126,972. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,214. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

