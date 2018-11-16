$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.70. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.29. 78,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,374. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

