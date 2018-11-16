$1.12 EPS Expected for UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.02 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $69.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. 99,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, insider J Walker Brian sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana H. Abraham sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $464,652.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,363 shares of company stock worth $97,997 and have sold 22,794 shares worth $1,661,084. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,136,000 after buying an additional 623,116 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,039,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,908,000 after buying an additional 220,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 271,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 795,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after buying an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

