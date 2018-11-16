$1.61 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.47. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.02. 1,819,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,073. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,904,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

