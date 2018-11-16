$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (CTAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 99,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

