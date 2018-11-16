$114.61 Million in Sales Expected for Evertec Inc (EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post $114.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. Evertec reported sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year sales of $450.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $452.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.17 million, with estimates ranging from $463.22 million to $477.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

In other Evertec news, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $281,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,085 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 499,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,688. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Evertec has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

