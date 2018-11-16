1,373 Shares in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Purchased by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Shares of VRSN opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

