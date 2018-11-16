14,823 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

WARNING: “14,823 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/14823-shares-in-east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-purchased-by-zeke-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.