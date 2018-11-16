15,361 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 687,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 605,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $810.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.89. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $33.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

