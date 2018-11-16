$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.18. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.96.

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 227.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.33. 609,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.