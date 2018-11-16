$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (STX) This Quarter

Nov 16th, 2018

Brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,415,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,364 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

