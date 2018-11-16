22,515 Shares in Target Co. (TGT) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,515 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Target by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

