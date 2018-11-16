$233.77 Million in Sales Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to announce sales of $233.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.34 million and the lowest is $228.20 million. Spark Energy posted sales of $234.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.62 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spark Energy.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

In other news, VP Gil Melman sold 15,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $138,792.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 996,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,831.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 313,885 shares of company stock worth $2,672,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $8.38 on Friday. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $321.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -152.08%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

