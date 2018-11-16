242,284 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

NYSE KDP opened at $27.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $443,714.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 166,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,160 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “242,284 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/242284-shares-in-keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp-purchased-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.