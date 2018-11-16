$247.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce sales of $247.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.32 million and the lowest is $240.50 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $217.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $943.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $946.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 10,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total transaction of $2,500,075.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total value of $1,213,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,672 shares of company stock worth $23,447,999 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 469,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $171.08 and a 52-week high of $252.47.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

