2,820 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 149.1% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 58.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,393,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

