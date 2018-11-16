3,700 Shares in Energen Co. (EGN) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGN. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Energen by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Energen alerts:

In other Energen news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of EGN stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Energen Co. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $380.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “3,700 Shares in Energen Co. (EGN) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/3700-shares-in-energen-co-egn-acquired-by-gamco-investors-inc-et-al.html.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.