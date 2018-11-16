37,394 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $77.01 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “37,394 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/37394-shares-in-waste-connections-inc-wcn-acquired-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.