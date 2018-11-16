3D Systems Co. (DDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on 3D Systems to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on 3D Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In other 3D Systems news, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,950.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,798.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $574,350 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,117. 3D Systems has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

