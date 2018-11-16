$407.29 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) This Quarter

Nov 16th, 2018

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post sales of $407.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $365.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,784,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

