40,884 Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Acquired by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. BlackBerry accounts for approximately 0.5% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $52,025,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $21,452,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $491,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

