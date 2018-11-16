$44.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $44.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.62 million and the highest is $44.58 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $149.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $154.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.85 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $210.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

CDLX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $359.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $3,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 711,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 484,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

