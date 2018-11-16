46,231 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Vishay Intertechnology makes up approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,150,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,953,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,805,000 after acquiring an additional 797,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 667,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,415,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

VSH opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $208,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “46,231 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/46231-shares-in-vishay-intertechnology-vsh-purchased-by-campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc.html.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.