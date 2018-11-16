$474.57 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report sales of $474.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $495.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Covanta has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

