4,942 Shares in American Express (AXP) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,131,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,324,840,000 after buying an additional 626,323 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,102,996,000 after buying an additional 246,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,585,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $939,396,000 after buying an additional 8,689,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,522,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $541,201,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,911,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $481,331,000 after purchasing an additional 103,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

In related news, CFO Scott Murcray bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo bought 20,142,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

