$5.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $5.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.43 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.80 billion to $23.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.02.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.65. 173,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,579. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $9,687,345 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

