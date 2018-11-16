53,000 Shares in TransUnion (TRU) Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TransUnion by 19.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $62.20 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/53000-shares-in-transunion-tru-purchased-by-de-burlo-group-inc.html.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.