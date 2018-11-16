54,000 Shares in CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. CNX Resources comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNX Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 0.71. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

