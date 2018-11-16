5,480 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 1,063,944 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 926,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,739,434,000 after buying an additional 619,795 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,249.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 504,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,549,000 after buying an additional 467,285 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.74.

In other Netflix news, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,142 shares of company stock worth $113,622,164 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

