5,835 Shares in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,835 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $5,018,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $35,365,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $307,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.84. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 3.70.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cann assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

