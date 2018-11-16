$7.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $30.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.65 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.81 billion to $31.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 761,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,603,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.