9,000 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Internet Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,223.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

