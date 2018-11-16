Aareal Bank (ARL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. equinet set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.48 ($43.58).

Shares of ARL stock traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €29.96 ($34.84). 313,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 52-week high of €41.89 ($48.71).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

