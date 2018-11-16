Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

