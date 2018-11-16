AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,581 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 260,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $473,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 161,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

AbbVie stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/abbvie-inc-abbv-holdings-boosted-by-hamlin-capital-management-llc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.