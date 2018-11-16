Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.6% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 35,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.63” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund-acp-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-12-63.html.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

There is no company description available for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.