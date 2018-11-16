Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) CEO Sells $119,753.18 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $119,753.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 526,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,811. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after buying an additional 1,398,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $46.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

