Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 4,180.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Davita by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/acadian-asset-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-davita-inc-dva.html.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.