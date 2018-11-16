Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,814 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Corecivic by 445.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 904,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,608,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,514,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,973,000 after buying an additional 190,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 652,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 174,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

