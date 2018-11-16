Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $932,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $932,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/acadian-asset-management-llc-takes-932000-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.