Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $238,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in NiSource by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,515,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 930,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,078,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,191,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,833,000 after acquiring an additional 223,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “$26.15” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/achmea-investment-management-b-v-has-238000-holdings-in-nisource-inc-ni.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.