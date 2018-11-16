Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $385,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $45.54 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $252,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,572,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,584.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,272. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

