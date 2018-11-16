Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $626,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,432 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Argus boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

XEL opened at $51.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $51.84.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Lynn Casey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

