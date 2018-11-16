Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,664,000 after buying an additional 184,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,131,000 after buying an additional 257,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,175,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,621,000 after buying an additional 144,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after buying an additional 245,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

