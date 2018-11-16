ACM Research (ACMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ACM Research from $13.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $11.52 on Monday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. ACM Research had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACM Research by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

