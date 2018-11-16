Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $2.78 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

