AdCoin Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, AdCoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $116,494.00 and approximately $456.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00022940 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AdCoin

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,544,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,628 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.