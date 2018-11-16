ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.28.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 243.42% and a negative return on equity of 155.19%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $160,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $182,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.