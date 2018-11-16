Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $600,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,621,228.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,612. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,391,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,245,000 after purchasing an additional 338,066 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,695,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 932,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,173,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 892,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

